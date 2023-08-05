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Moon Landings Lie - Hidden Wires Malfunction
Apollo Shorts
Apollo Shorts
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122 views • August 05, 2023

Apollo video reveals further indisputable evidence of use of wires to simulate the slow movement of humans low gravity to make believe that the astronauts were on the Moon

#apollo#nasa#moonlandingshoax

Click for a collection of proofs that the Apollo missions were a lie: https://youtu.be/NBVdWCWfdBc

Italiano

Seguire questo link per una esaustiva compilation di prove che le missioni Apollo furono una menzogna: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuc5k...

Español

Hacer click en este link para una colección de pruebas que los alunizajes de la NASA fueron falsos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui0BR...

Keywords
hoaxapollomoon-landings-lie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy