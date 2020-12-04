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ROSA KOIRE ~ NWO 5G Climate Change Feminist Transgender U. N. Agenda 21 [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
Age Of Truth TV
Age Of Truth TV
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31 views • December 04, 2020
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ROSA KOIRE IS QUITE A LADY! Opinionated, strong-willed and well-researched. She is an expert on U.N. Agenda 21 and global sustainability, which the U.N. Agenda 2030 action plan is a part of.
Rosa Koire is the Executive Director of the Post Sustainability Institute and Democrats Against U.N. Agenda 21. An author of the best-selling book "Behind The Green Mask - U.N. Agenda 21" and an international speaker and lecturer.

In this highly eye-opening and mind-boggling 2019 interview with AGE OF TRUTH TV´s investigative reporter and presenter, Lucas Alexander, many controversial topics are discussed and linked together, and the bottom line is to get to the core of the matter. How is it all connected? What is the TRUTH? How deep is the rabbit hole?

Rosa Koire is a forensic commercial real estate appraiser specializing in eminent domain valuation.  A former District Branch Chief for the California Department of Transportation, her twenty-eight year career in litigation support on land use has culminated in exposing the impacts of Sustainable Development on private property rights and individual liberty.


SELECTED TOPICS:

- U.N. Agenda 21 & U.N Agenda 2030.
- NEW WORLD ORDER.
- 5G (Dangerous frequencies for health, Mind Control, and mass
surveillance).
- CLIMATE CHANGE (the tangled web of lies).
- The "Club of Rome" manifesto.
- Greta Thunberg, George Soros, Bill Gates.
- Celebrity climate activism.
- Depopulation plan? True or not?
- Media manipulation.
- TRANSGENDER AGENDA, FEMINISM & Sexual identities.
- Global Sustainability! What is Behind the Green Mask?
- POLITICS? Does it matter to vote? Trump, Clinton, Bush, Obama.

......all this and much much more when Rosa Koire is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander.

Filmed on November 14th, 2019
AOT TV Studios in Copenhagen
& via ZOOM to San Francisco, California, USA.


WEBSITES FOR ROSA KOIRE:

https://www.postsustainabilityinstitute.org
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com


PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv

For further contact: [email protected]


© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Keywords
climate changemind controlunnew world orderilluminatiagenda 21agenda 30conspiracies
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