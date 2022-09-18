Remembering the Queen; EU Prepares for Dark Winter; #TrudeauMustGo Trends 9/18/22

The outpouring of public tributes and the ceremony displayed in the constitutional monarchy system following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has shown the very “best of Britain”, Brexit leader Nigel Farage remarked.

On Wednesday the late British Monarch’s coffin and the Imperial State Crown was drawn by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, with the King and the Royal Family following on foot. Along the majestic procession were thousands of mourners from the British public lining the route in somber observance.

The Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster where her coffin will be able to be viewed by members of the public, who have queued up for miles and overnight to say farewell to the longest reigning Monarch in British history.

Commenting on the splendor of the event and the character displayed by the public, Brexit leader Nigel Farage said on GB News: “It really was the most extraordinary, historic and I must say very solemn afternoon in London“.- Breitbart News

Europe is now looking at the possibility of “social unrest” should the continent be hit with a cold winter this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has now warned The police force responsible for Berlin is currently drawing up emergency plans in the event of the city’s energy grid collapsing, with officers in Germany’s increasingly multicultural capital anticipating rioting and looting over the winter months if the worst should occur.

Paris is about to switch off the Eiffel Tower’s lights, Milan has turned off public fountains, and cinema-goers in Warsaw are pedaling bikes to generate electricity, in an effort to deal with Europe’s worsening energy crisis. Firebrand politician Pierre Poilivre, an early supporter of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protestors, has been elected the new leader of the Conservative party of Canada (CPC) with an overwhelming level of support.

Regular people from all over Canada have been posting their stories on Twitter with the hashtag #trudeaumustgo and protestors join World Wide Freedom Rally in Toronto. They started the march at Queen’s Park and are marching all over Toronto to show that #TrudeauMustGo. And Human tide in Belgrade reaffirms the importance of family, children’s serenity and traditional values.

