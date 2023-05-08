👀 Robert F. Kennedy Jr on What the CDC Doesn’t Tell You About the Flu Shot
“People who take the flu shot are protected against that strain of flu but they’re 4.4x more likely to get a non-flu infection…it injures your immune system so that you’re more likely to get a non-flu viral upper respiratory infection.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v2mkjns--robert-f.-kennedy-jr-on-what-the-cdc-doesnt-tell-you-about-the-flu-shot.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.