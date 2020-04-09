Ghost Town NYC - Is This the Driest, Thickest, Roughest Red Pill NY Times Readers Will Ever Swallow?

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Is Dr. Yijiao Fan in Maimonides Medical Center, ill with Covid-19 or did we see him exit the facility yesterday on video? Is the New York Times injecting fake news as NY doctors like Colleen Smith and Cameron Kyle-Sidell "simulate trauma"?
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