【Ukraine Rescue】Ukraine Rescue Bus Operation of the NFSC and the ROLF Temporarily Come to an End

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/19/2022 Since some fellow fighters are infected and the shortage of front-line personnel in Medyka, the rescue bus operation of the NFSC and the ROLF from Lviv to Krakow has temporarily come to an end. Thanks to the local NGO partners in Ukraine for printing out a banner representing the cooperation between Ukraine and the NFSC and the ROLF.