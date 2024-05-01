Create New Account
ANOTHER STUDENT COMPLETES PFIZER'S BUS DRIVER TRAINING PROGRAM!
The Prisoner
We're looking at yet another case where the bus driver suffered a stroke or heart attack and a kid took the wheel.

Then we're looking at another story where they're scratching their heads over bus driver shortages.

Sources

School bus hero

https://youtu.be/AgCk17OgHB0?si=Yf8gdPCvnyDOTYgL

Bus driver shortage

https://youtu.be/mAVT4QSJhgc?si=bfQxr1DH_azm9wJO

Movie clip: They Live

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinebus driversvaxxidents

