Christopher Bollyn Interview 2016 - Israel did 9/11 under the auspices of the Rothschilds
Wake Up! Productions
Published 19 hours ago |

Chris has some salient points to make about Israeli involvement in 9/11. It's really juicy and I enjoyed hearing the truth come out. Where he fails is when he's asked about No Planes, as he's just toting the party line from AE 911. Overall a good listen.

israel911rothschild2016september 11thbollynchristopher

