Unexplained Mysteries





Jan 25, 2023

Scientists just revealed that something arrived in Antarctica thousands of years before anyone else. Today, we take a look at what arrived in Antarctica.





The Māori people are the indigenous population of New Zealand. They arrived in New Zealand between 1320 and 1350 in canoe voyages, travelling from East Polynesia. Having lived separately from the outside world, in isolation with just each other on the island, the Māori people developed a culture distinct from other eastern Polynesian cultures.





Thank you for watching!





Thank you to CO.AG for the background music!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4it0021x0Y



