Fulfilled prophecy about the scorching heat and a warning to you who spread lies about the Rapture
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published 15 hours ago

Fulfilled prophecy about the scorching heat and a warning to you who spread lies about the Rapture

This prophecy was revealed to you years ago by Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen, and has now come true. And the Lord is also addressing you today, who are spreading lies about the Rapture.

Published on July 18, 2023 by Ailyn

Please share and do not change © BC

be ready for the rapturefulfilled prophecy about the scorching heatwarning to you who spread lies about the rapture

