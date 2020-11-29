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PYOGENESIS - THE CAPITAL(A silent soul screams loud)
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29 views • November 29, 2020
A brand new video i made on PYOGENESIS MASTERPIECE!music and lyrics by PYOGENESIS! ENJOY WATCHIN!
I don't dare to feel
In this world we disappear
Though we outnumber the few of those who reign
And leave them to retrain
Yes we leave them to retrain
I WILL NOT DENY
IN THIS WORLD I CANT'T DEFY
(BUT) THERE ARE HOPEFUL SCREAMS
IN MY BLISTERING DREAMS
AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY
FOR THE WORLD TO KNOW
IT'S A TRAIN NO ONE CAN SLOW
YET MISUNDERSTOOD IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS
AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE
HOLD ME CLOSE DOES AQNYBODY CARE
WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED DOES ANYBODY
HOLD ME CLOSE, I CARE
DID YOU?HOLD ME CLOSE DOES ANYBODY CARE,
WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED.DOES ANYBODY
HOLD ME CLOSE ,I CARE
IT WAS MEANT TO CHANGE
FOR THE BETTER, NOT THE STRANGE
FOR ALIKENESS AND THE RELIEF WE SHOULD HAVE HAD
AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE
HOLD ME CLOSE DOES AQNYBODY CARE
WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED DOES ANYBODY
HOLD ME CLOSE, I CARE
DID YOU?HOLD ME CLOSE DOES ANYBODY CARE,
WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED.DOES ANYBODY
HOLD ME CLOSE ,I CARE
''One for all'''s a lie
it is ''all for one'' but why?
Only chains to lose but a whole new world to win
A new world to begin
Yes a new world to begin..........
I don't dare to feel
In this world we disappear
Though we outnumber the few of those who reign
And leave them to retrain
Yes we leave them to retrain
I WILL NOT DENY
IN THIS WORLD I CANT'T DEFY
(BUT) THERE ARE HOPEFUL SCREAMS
IN MY BLISTERING DREAMS
AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY
FOR THE WORLD TO KNOW
IT'S A TRAIN NO ONE CAN SLOW
YET MISUNDERSTOOD IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS
AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE
HOLD ME CLOSE DOES AQNYBODY CARE
WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED DOES ANYBODY
HOLD ME CLOSE, I CARE
DID YOU?HOLD ME CLOSE DOES ANYBODY CARE,
WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED.DOES ANYBODY
HOLD ME CLOSE ,I CARE
IT WAS MEANT TO CHANGE
FOR THE BETTER, NOT THE STRANGE
FOR ALIKENESS AND THE RELIEF WE SHOULD HAVE HAD
AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY
I KNOW WE WILL BE
HOLD ME CLOSE DOES AQNYBODY CARE
WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED DOES ANYBODY
HOLD ME CLOSE, I CARE
DID YOU?HOLD ME CLOSE DOES ANYBODY CARE,
WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED.DOES ANYBODY
HOLD ME CLOSE ,I CARE
''One for all'''s a lie
it is ''all for one'' but why?
Only chains to lose but a whole new world to win
A new world to begin
Yes a new world to begin..........
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