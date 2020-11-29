PYOGENESIS - THE CAPITAL(A silent soul screams loud)

A brand new video i made on PYOGENESIS MASTERPIECE!music and lyrics by PYOGENESIS! ENJOY WATCHIN!



I don't dare to feel

In this world we disappear

Though we outnumber the few of those who reign

And leave them to retrain

Yes we leave them to retrain



I WILL NOT DENY

IN THIS WORLD I CANT'T DEFY

(BUT) THERE ARE HOPEFUL SCREAMS

IN MY BLISTERING DREAMS

AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY

I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY

I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY



FOR THE WORLD TO KNOW

IT'S A TRAIN NO ONE CAN SLOW

YET MISUNDERSTOOD IN MANY DIFFERENT WAYS

AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY

I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY

I KNOW WE WILL BE



HOLD ME CLOSE DOES AQNYBODY CARE

WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED DOES ANYBODY

HOLD ME CLOSE, I CARE

DID YOU?HOLD ME CLOSE DOES ANYBODY CARE,

WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED.DOES ANYBODY

HOLD ME CLOSE ,I CARE



IT WAS MEANT TO CHANGE

FOR THE BETTER, NOT THE STRANGE

FOR ALIKENESS AND THE RELIEF WE SHOULD HAVE HAD

AS WE WILL BE ONE DAY

I KNOW WE WILL BE ONE DAY

I KNOW WE WILL BE



HOLD ME CLOSE DOES AQNYBODY CARE

WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED DOES ANYBODY

HOLD ME CLOSE, I CARE

DID YOU?HOLD ME CLOSE DOES ANYBODY CARE,

WE'RE NOT DISMEMBERED.DOES ANYBODY

HOLD ME CLOSE ,I CARE



''One for all'''s a lie

it is ''all for one'' but why?

Only chains to lose but a whole new world to win

A new world to begin

Yes a new world to begin..........