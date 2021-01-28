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The Healing Journey of Illness ( Ep. 1)
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52 views • January 28, 2021
Episode 1 of 7 : The Healing Journey of Illness
Translated into Thai by Kay Wararuk
This videos are about the true path of healing. Illness is a disharmony between the soul and the human ego. It manifests itself in the body if we don't follow the curriculum or our life. We are born for a special journey that we have chosen before our incarnation.
Episode 1: without meaning every thing is senseless, even our lives. Introduction to the meaning of illness as and expression of the human soul.
Katharina was a student of Thorwald Dethlefson in the 1980's and since has taken responsibility(response-ability) for her life, body and health.
Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channel, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.
Silver Dove Network Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
www.teslaplatesasia.com
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com
www.somaretreatcenter.com
MeWe Silver Dove Network (English)
www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Kay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)
Telegram: @kaywararuk
https://www.facebook.com/wararuks
https://www.kaymiracles.com/
Translated into Thai by Kay Wararuk
This videos are about the true path of healing. Illness is a disharmony between the soul and the human ego. It manifests itself in the body if we don't follow the curriculum or our life. We are born for a special journey that we have chosen before our incarnation.
Episode 1: without meaning every thing is senseless, even our lives. Introduction to the meaning of illness as and expression of the human soul.
Katharina was a student of Thorwald Dethlefson in the 1980's and since has taken responsibility(response-ability) for her life, body and health.
Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channel, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.
Silver Dove Network Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
www.teslaplatesasia.com
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com
www.somaretreatcenter.com
MeWe Silver Dove Network (English)
www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Kay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)
Telegram: @kaywararuk
https://www.facebook.com/wararuks
https://www.kaymiracles.com/
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