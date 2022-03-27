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Жириновский озвучил планы евреев на Россию и Украину
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129 views • March 27, 2022
Жириновский раскрывает планы еврейского олигархата на Россию и Украину. Новая Хазария.
Сокращенная версия передачи Два против одного 2004 года
Zhirinovksy, a Deputy Chairman of Russia's Parliament, reveals plans of Jewish oligarchs for Russia and Ukraine. New Khazaria. Greater Israel. From a 2004 Russian TV program Two vs One.
Сокращенная версия передачи Два против одного 2004 года
Zhirinovksy, a Deputy Chairman of Russia's Parliament, reveals plans of Jewish oligarchs for Russia and Ukraine. New Khazaria. Greater Israel. From a 2004 Russian TV program Two vs One.
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