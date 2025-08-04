Syracuse “LGBT Churches” Prove Leo XIV’s Sect Isn’t Catholic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00Intro
1:11“All Saints Catholic Church” In Syracuse, NY
5:40“Priest” Has “Transgender Man” In His “Church”
6:20“Catholic Priest Blesses Transgender Man”
7:59“Transgender Women” Speak At “Transgender & Catholic Lecture”
12:20“Priest” Gives Award To “Transgender Roman Catholic”
13:15Birthday Cakes Given Out At The New Mass
13:53“Funeral Mass” With Planned Parenthood Symbolism
15:20Fake Catholic “Priest” Says “Namasté” From Hinduism
16:54“All Saints Church” In Good Standing With The “Diocese” Of Syracuse
17:01“Bishop” Douglas Lucia In Front Of “LGBT” Flag
17:32Women’s “Ordination” Supported By “St. Lucy’s Catholic Church” In Syracuse, NY
18:48“Bishop” Lucia’s Letter Approves “LGBT” Flag
19:34“Bishop” Lucia Gives “Communion” In The Hand And “Altar Girls”
21:06“Bishop” Lucia Gives “Communion” In The Hand To Girl Chewing Gum?
21:33“All Saints” Celebrates “Pride Month” In June 2020
23:04“All Saints” Celebrates “Pride Month” In June 2022
23:49“All Saints” Hosts “CNY Pride Interfaith Prayer Service”
24:57“All Saints” Joins In “Prayer” With Female “Pastors”
26:52Fake Catholics Promote Buddha
27:22Another “Transgender Man” Talks About “Rainbow Communion Bread” And “Queer Chapel”
29:13More Buddha Quotes Promoted - This Is Not The Catholic Church!
30:02“All Saints” Celebrates “Pride Month” In June 2023
31:14Massive “LGBT” Flag In The “Sanctuary” - “In The Name Of Celebrating PRIDE”
32:47“Mother Earth” aka “Pachamama”
33:21“Bishop” Lucia With “Fr.” Daley At “All Saints Church”
33:32“All Saints” Celebrates “Pride Month” In June 2024
36:58“All Saints” Website Has The “LGBT” Flag On Every Page
37:59“LGBTQIA+ TASK FORCE”
38:33“Bishop” John Stowe Supports “LGBT” & "Pride Month"
46:02“Benedictine Brother” Is A “Transgender Man” (Biological Woman)!
46:50Antipope Francis’ Support For The “LGBT” Movement
50:48Antipope Leo XIV’s Support For The “LGBT” Movement
53:08“Gay Blessings Will Remain” Under Leo XIV
53:16New Oregon “Bishop” Thomas Hennen Supports “Transgenderism”
54:16“Cardinal” Robert McElroy Supports “LGBT” & “Drag Queen” Activist
59:09“Fr.” James Martin (“LGBT” Promoter) Is Approved By The Vatican
1:02:29“Catholic LGBT Churches” Worldwide!
1:02:36The Vatican II Sect IS NOT The Catholic Church