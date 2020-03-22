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Nicholas Gonzalez, MD Reveals Dark Truth about Chemotherapy
SilverHurricane2970
SilverHurricane2970
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77 views • March 22, 2020
The brilliant Dr Nicholas Gonzalez reveals the truth about the quackery that is chemotherapy, describing its unpleasant origins as a warfare nerve agent. The origin of Chemotherapy treatments are literally rooted in poisonous gas developed for war. Researchers were looking for a 'magic bullet' a drug that would make tumours disappear. They thought this 'nitrogen-mustard derivative' was 'the next Penicillin for Cancer'. Indeed rare Cancers like Hodgkin's Lymphoma are some of the only Cancers to respond positively to toxic synthetic chemicals. With over 100 different types of Cancer, the great majority do not respond well to Chemotherapy. Major Cancer killers like lung, colon, prostate, pancreatic and breast cancer - do NOT respond well to Chemotherapy.

Gonzalez, along with many other alternative medical doctors was shortly found dead- and his reputation subsequently trashed online by the conventional (allopathic) medical community. When someone dies of 'Cancer' it is listed as 'Cancer' and NEVER EVER listed as from 'Chemotherapy'! CONVENTIONAL ALLOPATHIC MEDICINE HAS KILLED MILLIONS of innocent people! It is GENOCIDE and it is EUGENICS! I suspect foul play - The FDA and Big Pharma cartel do NOT want the private knowledge of brilliant doctors of alternative, non-invasive treatments becoming public knowledge. It is a VERY profitable racket, even if human lives are the cost....
Keywords
big pharmaalternative medicinefdacancer treatmentrockefellerilluminatiallopathic medicinenaturopathic medicinerockefeller medicinecold springs harbour institutenicholas gonzalezepidemiological studies
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