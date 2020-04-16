© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Just Declared War On Fake News- Launches Lawsuit, Sues NBC Affiliate
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • April 16, 2020
By Dino Porrazzo - April 15, 2020
TRUMP CAMPAIGN SUES TV STATION OVER AD WITH MANIPULATED AUDIO
Source: https://www.dcclothesline.com/2020/04/15/trump-just-declared-war-on-fake-news-launches-lawsuit-sues-nbc-affiliate/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
TRUMP CAMPAIGN SUES TV STATION OVER AD WITH MANIPULATED AUDIO
Source: https://www.dcclothesline.com/2020/04/15/trump-just-declared-war-on-fake-news-launches-lawsuit-sues-nbc-affiliate/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.