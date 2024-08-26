Hezbollah’s Mega Rocket Attack Exposes IDF’s ‘Weakness’? Iran Mocks Israel; Haniyeh Revenge Plan On?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iran mocked Israeli Army's defensive capabilities a day after Hezbollah pounded Tel Aviv. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed Israel failed to tackle Hezbollah's mega attack. Nasser Kanaani added that IDF's failure comes despite "comprehensive" support from Washington. Watch for more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/