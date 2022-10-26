CDC Could Cause ‘Unintended Harm’ by Adding COVID Shot to Kids’ Vaccine Schedule

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https://gnews.org/articles/490561
Summary：10/20/2022 Dr. Marty Makary: CDC added the COVID shot to the list of necessary childhood vaccines, but the clinical data to back this up was kept as top secret. This will not only threaten the credibility of other vaccines, but also put many children’s health at risk.