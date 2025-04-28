The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 385 - The Accuser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before I start today’s message there are some things that I need to share based on recent developments in this ministry. As most of you know by now I am a one man show - a lone voice crying in the INTERNET wilderness so to speak. I have been a target for more than 8 years now. I have been attacked, insulted and ridiculed for the truth I have been speaking by various individuals calling themselves “Christian” with channel names like King Of Kings Warrior and Buggeredman. Stay clear of those two. Yes, I know it’s hard to believe but this is the “lawless” RELIGIOUS time in which we live. I’ve never seen so much FALSE RELIGION online parading as truth. If people aren’t willing to listen to the message then they should just move on and NOT stay around and keep attacking the messenger maliciously. This kind of behaviour is NOT found in the Bible!
