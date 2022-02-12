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Truckers Press Conference, Ottawa, Canada, Friday_2-13_22
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140 views • February 12, 2022
BREAKING: Dr. Paul Alexander, Other Doctors, and Canadian Truckers Hold Press Conference From Ottawa
🇨🇦@COVID19Up: Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, other doctors, and several Canadian truckers just held (https://www.facebook.com/100076226683384/videos/3124474107812137/) an emergency press conference from Ottawa on COVID-19 vaccines, the importance of the movement, the police seizing fuel, the demonization of their peaceful protest, and why the Freedom Convoy exists.
This is what the media will never show you.
Talk about it:@COVID1984Chat
Follow us:@COVID19Up
🇨🇦@COVID19Up: Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, other doctors, and several Canadian truckers just held (https://www.facebook.com/100076226683384/videos/3124474107812137/) an emergency press conference from Ottawa on COVID-19 vaccines, the importance of the movement, the police seizing fuel, the demonization of their peaceful protest, and why the Freedom Convoy exists.
This is what the media will never show you.
Talk about it:@COVID1984Chat
Follow us:@COVID19Up
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