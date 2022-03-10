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Delta Airlines Telling A Passenger He Must Take Off His "F**k Biden" Hoodie Or They'll Suspend The Full Flight And Add The Gentleman To The No Fly List
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181 views • March 10, 2022
Criticism seems to be a one-way-road....
Delta airlines telling a passenger he must take off his "fuck Biden" hoodie or they'll suspend the full flight and add the gentleman to the no fly list?
Delta airlines telling a passenger he must take off his "fuck Biden" hoodie or they'll suspend the full flight and add the gentleman to the no fly list?
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