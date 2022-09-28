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"It's important for us to stand against the anti viaxers." If only she could stand after her jabs
High Hopes
High Hopes
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1073 views • September 28, 2022

Jim Crenshaw


September 23, 2022


Shut up your complaining you vax pushing presstitute. In fact have another, you can have all the ones I have not missed. What a loser.


BRISBANE — A 54-year-old long-time television personality is living in complete denial, while remaining loyal and dedicated to the Church of Pfizer. Ms. Tracey Spicer began her broadcasting career in the late 1980s. She was a newsreader at Network Ten from 1992 to 2006. Ms. Spicer moved to Sky News from 2007 to 2015. She was embroiled in controversy when her ABC (Australia) #MeToo television series called Silence No More was released in 2019. ABC and Ms. Spicer revealed the identities of several women who believed they were providing accounts of sexual assault anonymously. ABC apologized, but aired the show anyway. Ms. Spicer threatened to sue some of the women who complained about their identities being revealed.

FULL STORY:

https://thecovidblog.com/2022/04/27/tracey-spicer-triple-vaxxed-australian-television-personality-blames-long-covid-for-pericarditis-deteriorating-health/

SOURCE:

https://t.me/covid_vaccine_injuries/22737

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KUfNpucbkKx7/

Keywords
healthadverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesmedicineaustraliatelevisionabcvaxanti-vaxjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidpericarditistracey spicervax pushing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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