America faces a 'migration tsunami' thanks to Joe Biden: Alan Jones

Sky News host Alan Jones says America now faces a “migration tsunami” thanks to the “political farce” that is Joe Biden.



“Unlike Trump, Biden crabwalks away from every tough domestic and international political issue,” Mr Jones said.



“On immigration, and this is a big issue in America now, the far-left Democrats are in total control”.



"Now remember, Donald Trump warned that Biden would be lax when it comes to the borders and immigration ... well, here it is.



“On Biden's first day in office, he scrapped several of Trump's immigration policies, including halting new construction of the border wall but proposing legislation to allow 11 million undocumented migrants to become legal US citizens with the hope, in return, they will vote Democrat at the 2022 mid-term election".



"They'll vote for the party that let them in. But this has triggered a crisis," Mr Jones said.



"In February, the US Customs and Border Protection Agency arrested about 100,000 people at the southern Mexican border, including nearly 9,500 unaccompanied children".



"That's a 28 percent jump over the numbers in January and three times the number of migrants who tried to enter the US at the same time a year ago".



"Biden and his Democrats are treating the American public as fools, pretending there is no crisis and wasting billions of taxpayers' dollars on virtual foreign welfare seekers who will then, the Democrats think, vote for them.



"Don't say that Trump didn't warn us of this.



"Thanks to Joe Biden, America is facing a migration tsunami.



"The Biden Presidency is already costing America. I am here to tell you it won't improve."