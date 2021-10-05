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CDC: PETS SUSCEPTIBLE TO COVID TRANSMISSION, INJECT THEM!
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130 views • October 05, 2021
JUST SO YOU KNOW... AGENDA 2030: "YOU WILL OWN NOTHING AND YOU WILL BE HAPPY!" FOLKS THEY WILL OUTLAW PETS AS WELL! IF IT FARTS, IT WILL NOT FIT INTO YOUR ALLOTMENTS FOR CARBON CREDITS!
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CDC: Pets Susceptible to COVID Transmission, Inject Them! https://rumble.com/vnbgkv-cdc-pets-susceptible-to-covid-transmission-inject-them.html
Quote: "The CDC is FULL of Fear Porn! Dr. Jane Ruby joins "The Stew Peters Show" to dissect the most recent warnings about your cats, dogs and birds. It's best to just inject them ALL! Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Mirror. Source
CDC: Pets Susceptible to COVID Transmission, Inject Them! https://rumble.com/vnbgkv-cdc-pets-susceptible-to-covid-transmission-inject-them.html
Quote: "The CDC is FULL of Fear Porn! Dr. Jane Ruby joins "The Stew Peters Show" to dissect the most recent warnings about your cats, dogs and birds. It's best to just inject them ALL! Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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