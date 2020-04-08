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Silver Linings: Real ID Act Delayed Again
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110 views • April 08, 2020
First passed in 2005, with an implementation date of 2008 - another 12 years later and the act has been delayed again, like it has been almost every year until now.
Path to Liberty: April 8, 2020
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Path to Liberty: April 8, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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