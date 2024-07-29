© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE GOLDEN AGE
Music and lyrics written by John Michael Chambers (c) 2000
Vocals Mary Strate (R.I.P.) and Britta Johnson
Guitars - John Michael Chambers
Discover the timeless melody of "The Golden Age," a song penned by John Michael Chambers in 2000. This heartfelt piece features the soulful vocals of Mary Strate (R.I.P.) and Britta Johnson, with captivating guitar work by John Michael Chambers himself.
