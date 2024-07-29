BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Golden Age
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
13 views • 9 months ago

THE GOLDEN AGE


Music and lyrics written by John Michael Chambers (c) 2000

Vocals Mary Strate (R.I.P.) and Britta Johnson

Guitars - John Michael Chambers


Discover the timeless melody of "The Golden Age," a song penned by John Michael Chambers in 2000. This heartfelt piece features the soulful vocals of Mary Strate (R.I.P.) and Britta Johnson, with captivating guitar work by John Michael Chambers himself.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

