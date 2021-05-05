'Durable Revenue Stream' - Pfizer Vax Windfall Crony Capitalism At Its Worst

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As covid shot manufacturer Pfizer boasts record-breaking profits in the first quarter of 2021, it is advancing a marketing scheme to expand the shot to more of the population and to guarantee exploding revenue well into the future. Is this an example of capitalism's failures? Also today, California education kooks take aim at math's "inequalities."