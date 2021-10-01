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There Are No Short Cuts to Eternal Life
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30 views • October 01, 2021
Truth can make people uncomfortable, especially when it challenges them to change. After hearing truth many try to find loopholes, but this only shortchanges themselves. Do you want eternal life? Do you want ultimate success? If so, don't compromise truth for convenience.
Click here to see a longer video called "The Most HATED of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
Click here to see a longer video called "The Most HATED of All Jesus' Teachings": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
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