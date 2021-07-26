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Enter the Ark
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73 views • July 26, 2021
Sisters and brothers in Jesus Christ I invite you to visit my website, https://www.entertheark21.com/account/my-account
The website is our Spiritual Ark, or Spiritual safehouse, akin to Noah's Ark. The video above gives you a snapshot of the home page, where you can create an account, become a member for FREE, and enter our Spiritual Ark.
In the Ark you will learn about and increase your knowledge and understanding about God's Promises to the righteous during the tribulation which has already begun.
You will find a flow chart of Biblical Prophecy, and prophecy in action (events happening now globally, that show us that the birth pangs are intensifying, the seals are opening, the horsemen are riding, the trumpets are beginning to blow).
Fear not, and watch and wait to see what God will do. Rather than fearing what evil is doing or plans to do, have faith. The works of the evil one are simply pawns; the greater purpose of the Most High will prevail.
Blessings to each and every one of you in Christ Jesus, and see you in our Spiritual Ark.
The website is our Spiritual Ark, or Spiritual safehouse, akin to Noah's Ark. The video above gives you a snapshot of the home page, where you can create an account, become a member for FREE, and enter our Spiritual Ark.
In the Ark you will learn about and increase your knowledge and understanding about God's Promises to the righteous during the tribulation which has already begun.
You will find a flow chart of Biblical Prophecy, and prophecy in action (events happening now globally, that show us that the birth pangs are intensifying, the seals are opening, the horsemen are riding, the trumpets are beginning to blow).
Fear not, and watch and wait to see what God will do. Rather than fearing what evil is doing or plans to do, have faith. The works of the evil one are simply pawns; the greater purpose of the Most High will prevail.
Blessings to each and every one of you in Christ Jesus, and see you in our Spiritual Ark.
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