Finally! Australia To Sends Dozens of Retired FA-18 Hornets to Ukraine to Change the Game

US Military News





July 3, 2023





In today's video, we have some exciting news to share about Australia's potential plan to redirect its decommissioned F/A-18 Hornets to the Ukrainian Air Force instead of disposing of them. Ukraine has been urgently requesting Western fighter jets, and this development could be a game-changer





According to the Australian Financial Review, Australia, the US, and Ukraine are in discussions regarding the potential transfer of 41 Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Hornets to Kyiv. This comes as Ukraine seeks fourth-generation aircraft to bolster its defense capabilities. Initially, there was some reluctance to Ukraine's request for used American fighters, but now the US has given its approval.





Australia had already made the decision to retire the F/A-18 Hornets and replace them with fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets. With an order placed for 72 F-35s, the retired Hornets are currently stored in a hangar at the Williamtown Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base.





Thank you, hopefully useful!





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryPsaXNbf_M



