Dr. Peterson Pierre: Hospitals Payment Scheme Exposed... Hospitals Are Monetized To Murder Patients & We're The Ones Paying The Hospital #Taxes

If you have Covid, and you end up in the hospital, you're put on a rigid protocol. There is high mortality rate in the hospital, and your family is kept in the dark as to what's happening.



So what's going on?



1. The CARES Act is basically Biden's bounty on your life: Hospitals' receive incentive payments if you test positive for Covid-19.



2. The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services is waiving Patient Rights.



* This is a deadly combination. The hospital gets paid for offering a FREE Covid Test in the emergency room. The hospital gets a boost payment if you test positive for Covid-19.



3. The hospital gets another bonus payment if you're admitted with Covid.



4. The hospital gets another bonus payment if you're put on Remdesivir.



5. The hospital gets another bonus payment if you're put on a mechanical ventilator.



6. The hospital gets another 20% bonus payment if the diagnosis on your death certificate says Covid... Even though you might not have died from Covid.



7. There is Bonus payments to Coroners



The Biden Administration is literally paying Hospitals to KILL YOU. And I'm NOT being dramatic.



#AmericasFrontlineDoctors #DrPetersonPierre #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #MurderFactories #TheGreatReset



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