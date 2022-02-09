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Dr. Peterson Pierre: Hospitals Payment Scheme Exposed... Hospitals Are Monetized To Murder Patients & We're The Ones Paying The Hospital #Taxes
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
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97 views • February 09, 2022
If you have Covid, and you end up in the hospital, you're put on a rigid protocol. There is high mortality rate in the hospital, and your family is kept in the dark as to what's happening.

So what's going on?

1. The CARES Act is basically Biden's bounty on your life: Hospitals' receive incentive payments if you test positive for Covid-19.

2. The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services is waiving Patient Rights.

* This is a deadly combination. The hospital gets paid for offering a FREE Covid Test in the emergency room. The hospital gets a boost payment if you test positive for Covid-19.

3. The hospital gets another bonus payment if you're admitted with Covid.

4. The hospital gets another bonus payment if you're put on Remdesivir.

5. The hospital gets another bonus payment if you're put on a mechanical ventilator.

6. The hospital gets another 20% bonus payment if the diagnosis on your death certificate says Covid... Even though you might not have died from Covid.

7. There is Bonus payments to Coroners

The Biden Administration is literally paying Hospitals to KILL YOU. And I'm NOT being dramatic.

#AmericasFrontlineDoctors #DrPetersonPierre #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #MurderFactories #TheGreatReset

Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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Keywords
medical tyrannydepopulation agendaplandemicnuremberg codeamericas frontline doctorsdo not complyconnecting the dotsdr peterson pierrehospital payment scheme
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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