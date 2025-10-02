Lefties Are The Absurdity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shutdown Meme Wars
* President Trump makes shutdowns fun.
* Memes find truth in absurdity — which is why the left and woke is such a rich target.
* We don’t care what you think any more.
* The accusation of racism doesn’t fly because you said it about everything.
* This is a break-out moment.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (2 October 2025)