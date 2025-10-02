Lefties Are The Absurdity

Shutdown Meme Wars

* President Trump makes shutdowns fun.

* Memes find truth in absurdity — which is why the left and woke is such a rich target.

* We don’t care what you think any more.

* The accusation of racism doesn’t fly because you said it about everything.

* This is a break-out moment.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (2 October 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6380887433112