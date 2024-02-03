Melbourne Freedom Rally 3 February 2024 Victoria Market

Part 2 of three videos of this Saturday's freedom rally, this one of all the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. We have a great set of passionate and articulate speakers who braved the very hot conditions to make our voice heard. At this stage, most passes by who hear the messages must in some sense be glad we are still calling out government and corporate corruption especially about the crimes against humanity. This will continue while there is life in us. It is God's war but as humanity we are called to fully participate.
