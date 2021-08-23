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Moderna to test COVID19 vaccine on 3000 Children in New York!!.
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30 views • August 23, 2021
Pharmaceutical company Moderna announced Wednesday it will test its potential COVID-19 vaccine on children.
The study will include 3,000 kids ages 12 to 17, with half receiving two shots of the vaccine four weeks apart, and the other half getting placebo shots of salt water?
Here is the link:
Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on children
https://nypost.com/2020/12/02/moderna-to-test-covid-19-vaccine-on-children/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
mirrored from ZGoldenReport
The study will include 3,000 kids ages 12 to 17, with half receiving two shots of the vaccine four weeks apart, and the other half getting placebo shots of salt water?
Here is the link:
Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine on children
https://nypost.com/2020/12/02/moderna-to-test-covid-19-vaccine-on-children/?utm_medium=SocialFlow&;;utm_source=NYPTwitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow
mirrored from ZGoldenReport
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