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New Novel Release: "Reparations Maze" by Philip Wyeth
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6 views • February 06, 2020
Author Philip Wyeth announces the release of his new novel, "Reparations Maze." It's the fourth and final book in the "Reparations" series, a future history that explores what America would look like with a formal restitution program that relies heavily on surveillance.
Also discussed is the recent controversy surrounding the Jeanine Cummins novel "American Dirt," and how the "Reparations" books differ in intention and execution.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QHZC2WD
http://www.philipwyeth.com/books/
Also discussed is the recent controversy surrounding the Jeanine Cummins novel "American Dirt," and how the "Reparations" books differ in intention and execution.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07QHZC2WD
http://www.philipwyeth.com/books/
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