The Not So Good, The Really Bad & The Incredibly Ugly

A video for my family and friends, covering Western Action shooting in Australia.
Video Source:
Shot (so to speak) on location at the
St. Marys Indoor Shooting Centre
Location of the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia
(Sydney branch)
Home of the SSAA St. Marys Pistol Club
Theme Music:
'Country Fireside' by Roger Ts
'Old Western Gunslingers' by Steve Oxen
'Rolling Hills' by Cristiano Corradetti
'Western Adventures' by David Fesliyan
'Western Cowboy Ride' by David Fesliyan
Special Sound Effects Sourced From:
Pixabay Royalty-Free Images & Sound Effects
Produced by:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between the SSAA, St. Marys Indoor Shooting Centre, St. Marys Pistol Club, Pixabay, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
