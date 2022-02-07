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Grandma's Revenge: Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer - "The Rest of the Story"
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32 views • February 07, 2022
This is an introduction to a song I wrote to share the "other side of the story" to Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer: Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer. It is family friendly fun and meant to be shared. The cartoon version is also available, but this is the "rest of the story" as Paul Harvey used to say, the background and "true" account of when Grandma ran over a deer. You can also hear it on Sound Cloud under Pastor Ruth: Grandma's Revenge and Grandma Ran Over a Reindeer. Watch it, listen and enjoy!
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