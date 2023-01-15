EU further uniting?

Throughout Europe, in places like Italy, France, Finland, and Sweden, there were large amounts of people who wanted to leave the European Union. A new post-Brexit survey has found that less people in most European nations want to leave the EU. Could part of the reason be the United Kingdom not perceived as doing better after it left the EU? Could another part of the reason have to do with Russia's "special military" operation in Ukraine? Will any Israelite-descended nations be supporters of the end time Beast power? Were any of them once part of the old Roman or "Holy Roman" Empires? What is the Great Sea of Daniel 7 and what power is that sea prophetically related to? What could the "deadly wound" of Revelation 13 refer to? Is the Vatican expected to be involved in a future united Europe? Will something like that actually happen? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





