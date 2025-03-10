For a long time, the Siversk direction remained almost static, the zones of control did not change. Russian troops occasionally launched attacks in several areas, but were only able to achieve visible success after almost two years of fruitless attempts.



The direction has long been famous for being cursed: repeated false reports, settlements taken “on loan” and Russian units smashing into enemy fortifications have become a sad “feature” of Siversk and its environs.



🔻 More about the chronology of the fighting at the direction:



▪️ By the beginning of 2024, Russian troops had taken Vesele, but to go further north for a long time was not possible. In summer the enemy was knocked out of Rozdolivka.



▪️ By September 2024, there were statements about the capture of Vyemka, Ivano-Dar'ivka and a significant advance to Seversk along the railroad. In reality Vyemka was not taken and this was one of the notable events that led to the trial of the false reports.



▪️ Another focus of the Russian army's attacks was the village of Verkhnyokamyanske, which preceded the passage to Seversk from the east. By now, Verkhnekamenskoye has been approached from the south and bypassed from the north, but there is no question of capturing it.



Already after the change of the leadership of the South grouping of troops, countless inspections and removal of commanders in the field, the situation began to improve.



▪️ Another problematic place in the Seversk direction is Belogorovka, which over the years of the SWO has become a synonym for hell and a settlement from which no one returns.



Belogorovka was several times declared as liberated. Moreover, a few fighters were even sent with a flag along the river to the outskirts of Hrygorivka, on October 23 the pseudo-reporters had the nerve to report the liberation of Serebryanka.



🖍But even with all the problems in the Siversk direction, the front here - at the cost of heavy losses - revived.



❗️ Slowly but surely, including thanks to public outcry and competent reaction of control bodies, the situation in Seversky direction began to improve. But there is still a lot of work to be done.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/