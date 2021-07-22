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CJD - Who Killed My Son - Andrew Black - Christine Lord
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84 views • July 22, 2021
A message from the heart, a mother who nursed and cared for her sick son who succumbed to this heinous disease. The mother a journalist in her own right, investigates into how me have have gotten CJD, as painful as it was she uncovered some very bitter truths. While there is no conclusive answer but like many deeds done in the dark, you are left wondering about the real possibilities!
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