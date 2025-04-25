VAX FACTS WITH DR. PAUL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Paul Thomas joins Del to expose the truth behind vaccine safety, chronic illness, and the fallout from going against the medical establishment. From his groundbreaking unvaxxed-vs-vaxxed data to the staggering rise in autism and allergies, Dr. Thomas shares why he sacrificed his medical license to speak freely, and how his new book "Vax Facts" is the informed consent tool every parent needs.