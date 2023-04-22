Proof of how Debunk the Funk is a master at misdirection - Steve Kirsch

Steve Kirsch
April 15, 2023
When you ask for his data, he deliberately points you to a page with NO data. Then when you complain, he gives you another page which is almost 1 year out of data with the data you didn't ask for (I wanted the DEATH data). He then characterizes you as stupid because you can't find what is not there. That's how the misinformation debunkers work. Here's the proof right here captured on video.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i95wk-proof-of-how-debunk-the-funk-is-a-master-at-misdirection.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.