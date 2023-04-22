Proof of how Debunk the Funk is a master at misdirection - Steve Kirsch

Steve Kirsch





April 15, 2023





When you ask for his data, he deliberately points you to a page with NO data. Then when you complain, he gives you another page which is almost 1 year out of data with the data you didn't ask for (I wanted the DEATH data). He then characterizes you as stupid because you can't find what is not there. That's how the misinformation debunkers work. Here's the proof right here captured on video.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i95wk-proof-of-how-debunk-the-funk-is-a-master-at-misdirection.html



