BREAKING: NEW GAZA PLAN REVEALED! - Kushner Announces Gaza's Future At WEF!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the announcement by Jared Kushner at The World Economic Forum in Davos for Gaza's "Master Plan" during the inaugural "Board Of Peace" meeting.





Kushner presented a futuristic Gaza with massive resorts and skyscrapers under the guise of "helping Palestine" despite absolutely obliterating the region to dust, killing over 100,000 people. Don't mistake, this is a full annex of the region for Israel as Israel fails to pull troops from Gaza in the first phase of the so-called peace deal.





During this claimed "ceasefire," Israel has continued to pummel Gaza.





There is no reason considering nearly 80 years of Israeli government history that they will in any way be virtuous to those who've lived there for generations and survived the onslaught of bombs for years.





Gaza has been reduced to dust, so now they're cashing in on a dramatic rebuild on the bones of the dead.





How can people sleep at night knowing well that this is all about a land grab that continues into Iran and Syria today? We've heard enough of their excuses proven to be lies. The Board Of Peace will not stop the 7 country plan General Wesley Clark spoke of in the 90s. The world order won't suddenly end tomorrow. Destabilization is the goal in order to bring in the new technocratic order. The WEF and both sides of the political paradigm will see to that.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





