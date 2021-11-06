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Church leaders endorse Great Reset
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32 views • November 06, 2021
1. Church leaders endorse Great Reset! Demonic ideology embraced by "christian" leaders
https://www.brighteon.com/299bc4f3-efb0-437e-a404-aab85daa7ea7
2. FBI-GESTAPO And Southern District Of New York Attempt To Intimidate Project Veritas!
https://www.brighteon.com/b99283ed-9ca5-4f54-a3c6-9fbbb20126af
3. 28 pedophiles namned in Australia topped by primeminister Scott Morrison
https://www.brighteon.com/81069da9-27d0-45ea-8637-5b58e3525530
4. DR ANDREW MOULDEN - WHAT HE TOLD US BEFORE HE WAS MURDERED
https://www.brighteon.com/c80a6c82-0c57-46fb-bad5-f2027ddcc074
5. DEATH OF DOCTORS THAT COME OUT AGAINST THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
https://www.educationviews.org/murdered-death-doctors-pharmaceutical-industry/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
https://www.brighteon.com/299bc4f3-efb0-437e-a404-aab85daa7ea7
2. FBI-GESTAPO And Southern District Of New York Attempt To Intimidate Project Veritas!
https://www.brighteon.com/b99283ed-9ca5-4f54-a3c6-9fbbb20126af
3. 28 pedophiles namned in Australia topped by primeminister Scott Morrison
https://www.brighteon.com/81069da9-27d0-45ea-8637-5b58e3525530
4. DR ANDREW MOULDEN - WHAT HE TOLD US BEFORE HE WAS MURDERED
https://www.brighteon.com/c80a6c82-0c57-46fb-bad5-f2027ddcc074
5. DEATH OF DOCTORS THAT COME OUT AGAINST THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
https://www.educationviews.org/murdered-death-doctors-pharmaceutical-industry/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
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