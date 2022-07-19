'Late Nite Update with Dean Ryan ''New World War of the 21st Century' '

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Episode 'New World War of the 21st Century' featuring
Det. Cagney (Foreign Affairs Analyst'
Tonight we tackle the World Wide Calamities of the 21st Centuries
escalating famine, energy crisis, droughts, floods and ultimately Wars.
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About:
Late Nite Update is an Original Series by Real Deal Media
featuring Host Dean Ryan.
In a news magazine format, the show focuses on specific topics including geo-politics and sub-culture theocracies.
Featuring frequent guests Det. Cagney (RDM Foreign Affairs)
and Mike Adams of Natural News.Late Nite is when the Day Begins.