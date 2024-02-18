The Injustice System

None Of This Is Fair & Square
* There is not a single legitimate charge against Donald Trump.
* Reprobates are rewriting, twisting and making laws in order to get him.
* None of this is in the precedent of criminal prosecutions or codes.
* They’re throwing everything at him — in every jurisdiction — to take him out.
* Will the American people tolerate this?
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (17 February 2024)
