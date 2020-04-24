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280,000 chickens killed in barn fire near Ceres California!!
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199 views • April 24, 2020
280,000 chickens killed in barn fire near Ceres, owner says
The Keyes Fire Protection District says every chicken in the building was lost to the fire.
CERES, Calif. — Multiple firefighters responded to a large fire at a chicken barn near Ceres in Stanislaus County.
The fire happened at 3 story chicken house on Barnhart Road and is now contained after a four-hour fire fight, according to a Battalion Chief with Ceres Fire Department.
Officials said the chicken house is used to house egg laying hens. Chief Erik Klevmyr, of Keyes Fire Protection District, said every chicken in the building was killed. While the fire district said the number dead was anywhere between 500,000 to 650,000, Susan Gemperle-Abdo, a co-owner of the barn, told ABC10 280,000 were killed.
According to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit, authorities don't know the cause or origin of the fire yet. The investigation is ongoing, but officials did say no firefighters or chicken farm staff were injured.
The Keyes Fire Protection District says every chicken in the building was lost to the fire.
CERES, Calif. — Multiple firefighters responded to a large fire at a chicken barn near Ceres in Stanislaus County.
The fire happened at 3 story chicken house on Barnhart Road and is now contained after a four-hour fire fight, according to a Battalion Chief with Ceres Fire Department.
Officials said the chicken house is used to house egg laying hens. Chief Erik Klevmyr, of Keyes Fire Protection District, said every chicken in the building was killed. While the fire district said the number dead was anywhere between 500,000 to 650,000, Susan Gemperle-Abdo, a co-owner of the barn, told ABC10 280,000 were killed.
According to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit, authorities don't know the cause or origin of the fire yet. The investigation is ongoing, but officials did say no firefighters or chicken farm staff were injured.
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