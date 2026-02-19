© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian military intelligence has published unique footage of the identification and destruction of the place of temporary deployment of the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Army in the settlement of 'Veterinary', Kharkiv region. Furthermore, Russian intelligence also confirmed that this brigade included not only Ukrainian nationalists, but also mercenaries from NATO countries such as Canada and Poland. ................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
