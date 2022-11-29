An Epic Elon vs. Apple Throwdown Looms | Buck Sexton

What if Apple kicks Twitter out of the App store? Elon Musk says they are considering it, and Apple has already pulled some of its ads from the platform. This is a massive battle of woke inc, big tech, and the future of free speech- it's one we have to win. Plus China's horrific lockdowns for covid have caused an uprising, but the Biden White House has only weak words about it. And the US Men's Soccer Captain handles a loaded question from an Iranian propagandist very well.

Podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/the-buck-sexton-show/an-epic-elon-vs-apple-throwdown-looms