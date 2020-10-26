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Дэвид Айк - Лев Уже не Спит. Полная Версия
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250 views • October 26, 2020
Лекция Дэвида Айка "Род Человеческий, Встань с Колен. Лев Уже не Спит", прочитанная в Лондоне, в 2010-м году.
Квинтессенция происходящего на сцене и за кулисами всемирного театра. Кто мы в нём: актёры, режиссёры, продюсеры, безучастные зрители или просто кушать подано? И "быть или не быть?" - решать нам и только нам!
Квинтессенция происходящего на сцене и за кулисами всемирного театра. Кто мы в нём: актёры, режиссёры, продюсеры, безучастные зрители или просто кушать подано? И "быть или не быть?" - решать нам и только нам!
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